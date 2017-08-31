 

Sign language version of final Leaders' Debate on TVNZ confirmed

The final TVNZ Leaders' Debate between Bill English and Jacinda Ardern this Wednesday will be available in a signed version and have live captioning.

Labour surged up in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll, but Jacinda Ardern isn't taking the numbers for granted.
TVNZ, in partnership with Deaf Aotearoa, will produce a New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) interpreted version of the Leaders' Debate which will be made available on tvnz.co.nz for viewers to stream OnDemand on Friday morning.

Hard-of-hearing and deaf viewers already have access to live captioning for all four of 1 NEWS' Election debates.

"The final week before the election is marked around the world as International Week of the Deaf and we're pleased to play an active role by offering more viewing options for Wednesday's big debate to our deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers," says TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick.

"It will be the first time we're presenting both captioning and sign language viewing options, and it would not have been possible without the valuable support from our accessibility partners ABLE and Deaf Aotearoa." 

Captions are produced by ABLE for broadcast on TVNZ1, giving access to media for those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, learning English, learning to read or having trouble hearing the television.

Deaf Aotearoa's chief executive Lachlan Keating says his organisation is excited to be working with TVNZ to provide a NZSL interpreted version of the final leaders debate.

"NZSL is an official language of New Zealand and this initiative will provide access to political debates in Deaf people's first or preferred language," Mr Keating says.

Three NZSL interpreters will interpret the debate – one each for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern and moderator Mike Hosking. This will be inserted as a "picture-in-picture" on screen.

"The day and half turn around will give us time to produce an accurate and high quality interpretation," says Mr Keating.

Live from 7pm, Wednesday 20 September on TVNZ 1, and live streamed on 1 NEWS NOW and Facebook. NZSL interpreted version available on TVNZ OnDemand on Friday 22 September.

