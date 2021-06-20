Sightseers asked to keep out of tornado-hit area

Sightseers are being told to stay away from South Auckland's tornado-damaged areas this weekend by Civil Defence.

Fencing and insulation were strewn around the streets of Papatoetoe after a tornado. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 100 people are in emergency accommodation after the twister tore through Papatoetoe a week ago, and widespread repairs are still underway.

Civil Defence duty controller Mace Ward said as the region moved into a recovery phase, it was important that building inspection teams, council contractors and insurance assessors had access to streets and properties.

He said there may be people affected outside the worst hit areas, and anyone who needed assistance should get in touch.

The latest figures show 101 people were in emergency accommodation today and 18 homes were still so badly damaged they were uninhabitable.

About 1200 homes were hit by the tornado, and shortly after it whirled through about 60 were left uninhabitable.

Auckland Emergency Management said it had been heartening to see so many people supporting the Papatoetoe community a week on from the event.

The Red Cross has been reaching out to those affected, to make sure they get any needed help.

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Parul Sood said a lot of effort was being put in to help whoever needed it.

"We do have assistance for people who do need it - so if you need it please call us, that's the only way we would know that you're needing help.

"We are trying to reach out with Red Cross teams and our response teams are out there."