Sightings of car sought as Auckland brothel homicide investigation continues

Police say they're still working to identify the man who was found dead outside a brothel in Auckland early yesterday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A homicide investigation is underway after the man's body was found outside Club 574 Gentleman's Club, in Epsom, shortly after midnight.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem is underway, but police say they're yet to confirm his identity and contact his next-of-kin.

Police are trying to track down anyone who was at the brothel on Monday afternoon and night, saying people should contact the investigation team "with urgency".

Police are asking for sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris, registration KSA289, after a man was found dead outside a brothel in Epsom, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are also interested in sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris.

Anyone who saw the car, registration KSA289, on Monday night or Tuesday morning, or know where it is now, is asked to contact police.

"We are continuing to canvas the area, review CCTV footage, as well as speak to a number of people," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement today.