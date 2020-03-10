TODAY |

Sightings of car sought as Auckland brothel homicide investigation continues

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say they're still working to identify the man who was found dead outside a brothel in Auckland early yesterday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man was found early this morning outside Club 574 in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

A homicide investigation is underway after the man's body was found outside Club 574 Gentleman's Club, in Epsom, shortly after midnight.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem is underway, but police say they're yet to confirm his identity and contact his next-of-kin.

Police are trying to track down anyone who was at the brothel on Monday afternoon and night, saying people should contact the investigation team "with urgency".

Police are asking for sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris, registration KSA289, after a man was found dead outside a brothel in Epsom, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are also interested in sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris.

Anyone who saw the car, registration KSA289, on Monday night or Tuesday morning, or know where it is now, is asked to contact police.

"We are continuing to canvas the area, review CCTV footage, as well as speak to a number of people," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement today.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the investigation team on 09 524 1921, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:28
Health Minister's warning amid coronavirus outbreak: 'If in doubt, don't go out'
2
Review: The Bachelorette - The men get a serving as one kicked off for having 'girlfriend' back home
3
Confusion involving Health Minister on coronavirus patient's release from hospital
4
UK's Junior Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus
5
Fair Go: What are your rights if coronavirus precautions ruin your travel plans?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:57

Conservators discover secrets hidden in paintings of celebrated Kiwi artist Rita Angus
08:15

Small-town New Zealand suffering as forestry industry's hit hard by impact of coronavirus

05:14

Urgent action needed with Auckland's Hauraki Gulf on verge of 'environmental collapse'

Mystery surrounds man found with serious head injuries in Christchurch