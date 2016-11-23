 

Sick Air New Zealand pilot cause of Hong Kong-bound flight returning to Auckland

An Air New Zealand flight on the way to Hong Kong was forced to return to Auckland only hours after take off due to the pilot suffering a medical event. 

1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch was on board the flight, when along with fellow passengers, she was ordered off before departure.

Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ Herald reported the flight left before midnight yesterday and was flying across the Tasman when passengers were informed of the plane needing to return. 

A pilot had become sick during the flight and was not operating the plane at the time. 

They had consulted with medical professionals before deciding to return to Auckland.

Passengers had been given vouchers for hotel stays before flying today.

Air New Zealand have been approached for comment. 

