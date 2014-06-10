Showers for first day of Fieldays today - but it should improve tomorrow

Source:
Thousands of people from across New Zealand will gather today for the opening of Fieldays.
Source: 1 NEWS
The event, which showcases rural technology, careers and entertainment, takes place at Mystery Creek near Hamilton and runs until Sunday.
The rain which has been sweeping the North Island early this week may stick around in the form of a few showers through the day for the event.
MetService predicts tomorrow and Friday are likely to be the best days there in terms of weather.
