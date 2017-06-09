 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'This show is my strongest yet' - Lorde announces Melodrama World Tour including six NZ shows

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lorde is about to jet set around the world after announcing details of her Melodrama world tour, including six concerts in New Zealand. 

She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old took to social media to share the news of her tour and dates for Europe, UK, New Zealand and Australia early today.

"This show is my strongest yet and I can't bloody wait to dance with you," the singer posted to Facebook. 

In celebration of her tour announcement, Lorde tweeted to "check your streaming service at midnight... I'm giving you one more new song. It starts with 'S'...".

Lorde will perform in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and three shows in Auckland in November. 

The Royal hit maker dropped a new song just last week after teasing her fans with a series of song lyrics from the upbeat track titled Perfect Places. 

Perfect Places is the fifth song shared ahead of the June 16 release date for the 20-year-old's new album Melodrama.

After sending fans on a treasure hunt across Auckland, Lorde unveiled the first song from the album, Green Light, in March, later revealing the second track, Liability a week later.

Then in her Coachella comeback performance she sang never-before-heard track Homemade Dynamite. Days before she had held an intimate show in New York,  revealing another track called Sober, from the forthcoming album.

Homemade Dynamite are yet to be officially released. Sober was officially released earlier this morning on Spotify.

Pre-sale tickets for New Zealand fans starts on the 13th of June at midday. 

NZ Melodrama tour dates

- November 7 Dunedin Town Hall

- November 8 Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch

- November 11 Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington

- November 12, 14, 15 at Auckland's Power Station 

Full track list for Melodrama:

Green Light
Sober
Homemade Dynamite
The Lourve
Liability
Hard Feelings/Loveless
Sober II (Melodrama)
Writer In The Dark
Supercut
Liability (Reprise)
Perfect Places

Related

Wellington

Music

Christchurch and Canterbury

Auckland

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!


00:30
2
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

3
1 NEWS

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
5
We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

1 NEWS NOW brings you LIVE coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ