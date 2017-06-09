'This show is my strongest yet' - Lorde announces Melodrama World Tour including six NZ shows

Lorde is about to jet set around the world after announcing details of her Melodrama world tour, including six concerts in New Zealand.

The 20-year-old took to social media to share the news of her tour and dates for Europe, UK, New Zealand and Australia early today.

"This show is my strongest yet and I can't bloody wait to dance with you," the singer posted to Facebook.

In celebration of her tour announcement, Lorde tweeted to "check your streaming service at midnight... I'm giving you one more new song. It starts with 'S'...".

Lorde will perform in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and three shows in Auckland in November.

The Royal hit maker dropped a new song just last week after teasing her fans with a series of song lyrics from the upbeat track titled Perfect Places.

Perfect Places is the fifth song shared ahead of the June 16 release date for the 20-year-old's new album Melodrama.

After sending fans on a treasure hunt across Auckland, Lorde unveiled the first song from the album, Green Light, in March, later revealing the second track, Liability a week later.

Then in her Coachella comeback performance she sang never-before-heard track Homemade Dynamite. Days before she had held an intimate show in New York, revealing another track called Sober, from the forthcoming album.

Homemade Dynamite are yet to be officially released. Sober was officially released earlier this morning on Spotify.

Pre-sale tickets for New Zealand fans starts on the 13th of June at midday.

NZ Melodrama tour dates

- November 7 Dunedin Town Hall

- November 8 Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch

- November 11 Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington

- November 12, 14, 15 at Auckland's Power Station

Full track list for Melodrama: