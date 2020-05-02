The show will go on for Auckland school forced to cancel performances

Schools have had to cancel concerts and shows during the Covid-19 crisis, leaving many young performers devastated.

But one Auckland school has switched from the stage to an online platform.

Takapuna Grammar School student Finn McGregor spent weeks rehearsing for Les Miserables with his friends, before they were told the curtain wouldn't be going up.

"Everyone is just really devastated that we didn't get to put it on," he told 1 NEWS.

Instead they're singing alone at home.

But alone together, thanks to Finn's hard work.

"I thought I'll give the cast a chance to perform the opening night that we never did," he says.

More than 100 students were supposed to perform at Takapuna Grammar in Auckland but with lockdown, the show was cancelled.

However switching to online did have one little silver lining: they've now had more than 2900 views.

"That's more than would have come and see it live, so that's special for them," teacher Robert Dil says.

Schools all over the country will have worked hard for performances that will never see the light of day.

But the show must go on.

"You can never take away all the learning that's happened," Mr Dil says.