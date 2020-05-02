TODAY |

The show will go on for Auckland school forced to cancel performances

Source:  1 NEWS

Schools have had to cancel concerts and shows during the Covid-19 crisis, leaving many young performers devastated.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Young performers aren’t giving up easily after their concerts and shows were cancelled. Source: 1 NEWS

But one Auckland school has switched from the stage to an online platform.

Takapuna Grammar School student Finn McGregor spent weeks rehearsing for Les Miserables with his friends, before they were told the curtain wouldn't be going up.

"Everyone is just really devastated that we didn't get to put it on," he told 1 NEWS.

Instead they're singing alone at home.

But alone together, thanks to Finn's hard work.

"I thought I'll give the cast a chance to perform the opening night that we never did," he says.

More than 100 students were supposed to perform at Takapuna Grammar in Auckland but with lockdown, the show was cancelled.

However switching to online did have one little silver lining: they've now had more than 2900 views.

"That's more than would have come and see it live, so that's special for them," teacher Robert Dil says.

Schools all over the country will have worked hard for performances that will never see the light of day.

But the show must go on.

"You can never take away all the learning that's happened," Mr Dil says.

"You'll keep that with you forever so don't give up."

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Boris Johnson names son, tribute to doctors who saved his life during Covid-19 fight
2
NZ restaurateurs struggling through Covid-19 restrictions call out influencers looking for freebies
3
Govt adviser: Next Covid-19 lockdown move might have to be to 'Level 2.5'
4
Auckland facing water restrictions as city's dams running dangerously low
5
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43

With no detailed guidelines from Govt, some businesses begin to plan for Alert Level 2
01:42

American college shutdown putting young Kiwi athletes' plans on hold
01:46

Auckland facing water restrictions as city's dams running dangerously low
01:47

Everything in place for Warriors' Australian relocation