Should we teach our kids to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes

1 NEWS
Should we teach children to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes.

Dr Emma Byrne says that kids will learn it from their mates, and have no context or understanding of what they're doing.

However, parents can provide these, Dr Byrne says.

"If they learn swearing just from their classmates in the playground, they're not going to have a sense of how swearing affects people's feelings."

The Parenting Place's Dave Atkinson has a different approach.

"I think she's got some interesting ideas, and the fact is I'd be lying if I was going to stand here and say I'd never sworn before, but when it comes to my three-year-old I'm not going to teach him to swear," Mr Atkinson said.

However Mr Atkinson agrees that one thing is for certain.

"Your kids will start swearing."

Tim Wilson checks in with a Kiwi parenting expert about what to do when kids start dropping F bombs. Source: Seven Sharp
A member of the national rhythmic gymnastics team is going to remarkable lengths to live her dream of competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Twenty-four-year-old Katherine Paton has the enormous dedication, focus and ability of her teammates, but her medical condition makes her even more remarkable, Seven Sharp reported.

Ms Paton has renal failure and must have kidney dialysis four times a day.

"I have end stage renal failure from a genetic mutation. So I have zero kidney function. The only thing that's keeping me alive is this dialysis. Without it I would live two weeks," she explained at her home.

"This is my life, four times a day, every day, hook up to my machine."

Ms Paton said she had a transplant in 2008 from her mother who was the same blood type.

"That lasted eight years which was great. I got to go out and live my life. But then of course rejection happened and the kidney had to be removed."

She said: "I just want to do everything I can. I want to take every opportunity. I just want to have fun."

That desire is creating a logistical dilemma as she and her fellow team members prepare for a five-week tour of Russia, Belarus and Bulgaria as a lead-in to Olympic qualification.

Ms Paton is now busy organising dozens of boxes of bags of fluids, including glucose and calcium, to be dropped in the cities she'll be competing in.

She's one of the best gymnasts in New Zealand - National Rhythmic Gymnastics coach Marnie Sterner

Coach Marnie Sterner said Ms Paton is "going to do it and we are here to help her live her dream".

"She's one of the best gymnasts in New Zealand. She performs with her soul and her heart and her technique is absolutely outstanding."

As onerous as the dialysis treatment is the discipline required by Ms Paton to limit her intake of water and other everyday fluids to 800 mils a day - the size of one water bottle.

And while she dreams of competing at sport's highest level she also holds lingering thoughts of the kidney transplant she desperately needs to save her life.

"Hopefully one day I will get to the Olympics and it will be because someone gave me a kidney. Who knows? I'd be amazing."

Katherine Paton is battling more than most as she aims to reach her sporting dreams. Source: Seven Sharp
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Christchurch City Council staff are rushing to find another way to get chlorine out of the city's water within its 12-month deadline.

The council controversially voted for chlorination in January after it was discovered some of the city's 156 wells were at risk of contamination during flooding.

At the time it was the only major city in New Zealand not to treat its water in that way, and the council promised chlorination would last only a year.

A council report, just released, said there was not enough time to bring some of the wells up to best practice, which involved raising them above ground, and remove chlorine within the timeframe.

They say staff were doing more work with contractors to see if the timeline can be brought forward.

Water Supply programme manager Helen Beaumont said other options were being considered.

"What we have done is mapped out a programme for the full remediation works ... and we can't do that within the timeframe."

"Now, we are looking at the alternatives."

These included fixing below-ground well heads to current - but potentially not future - standards or rolling out more UV treatment.

That one year deadline was still the target, even if the council could not do what it initially wanted to do, Ms Beaumont said.

"We are having to look at more than one way of getting there," she said.

The report is expected to be discussed on Thursday.

Drinking water tap
Drinking water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
