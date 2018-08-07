Should we teach our kids to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes

Should we teach children to swear? A British neuroscientist says yes.
Dr Emma Byrne says that kids will learn it from their mates, and have no context or understanding of what they're doing.
However, parents can provide these, Dr Byrne says.
"If they learn swearing just from their classmates in the playground, they're not going to have a sense of how swearing affects people's feelings."
The Parenting Place's Dave Atkinson has a different approach.
"I think she's got some interesting ideas, and the fact is I'd be lying if I was going to stand here and say I'd never sworn before, but when it comes to my three-year-old I'm not going to teach him to swear," Mr Atkinson said.
However Mr Atkinson agrees that one thing is for certain.
"Your kids will start swearing."