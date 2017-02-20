 

Should teachers be paid based on their performance?

Several New Zealand teachers say there would be inequality in the profession if a teacher is measured against another who is outperforming them.

In Washington, teachers whose performance was linked to pay quickly became 'teaching superstars'.
Source: Seven Sharp

That was the general consensus among a handful who spoke to Seven Sharp about the idea of "the better a teacher you are, the more they pay you".

One teacher said some were less likely to share and collaborate if performance pay came in.

"At the moment, everyone is so open to sharing and giving people ideas, resources and help," one said.

Another said it took a whole team to educate a child, and there is no way that competition and collaboration could exist.

"You have students who are hungry, who have complex family circumstances, who have a variety of contingent factors that's impacting on their ability to achieve," said another teacher.

"If that teacher is being measured against another teacher who is outperforming them because of student achievement, then that creates inequality within the profession." 

