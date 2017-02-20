Should teachers be paid based on their performance?

Several New Zealand teachers say there would be inequality in the profession if a teacher is measured against another who is outperforming them.

That was the general consensus among a handful who spoke to Seven Sharp about the idea of "the better a teacher you are, the more they pay you".

One teacher said some were less likely to share and collaborate if performance pay came in.

"At the moment, everyone is so open to sharing and giving people ideas, resources and help," one said.

Another said it took a whole team to educate a child, and there is no way that competition and collaboration could exist.

"You have students who are hungry, who have complex family circumstances, who have a variety of contingent factors that's impacting on their ability to achieve," said another teacher.