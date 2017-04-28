 

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

There are suggestions that some of the government's infrastructure spend increase over the next few Budgets should go on a high-speed rail line between Auckland and Hamilton.

A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.
Source: Breakfast

Wallace Chapman and Teuila Blakely joined Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hilary Barry this morning to discuss the issue after the government announced that a further $11b will be poured into infrastructure over the next four Budgets.

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability was a factor for the rail line idea, Ms Blakely said, and a rail line to nearby Hamilton could help to alleviate that.

The rail line would likely lead to a number of people choosing the commuting lifestyle over clogging the roads with cars.

The rail corridor should be a dual-direction high-speed line, Mr Chapman said.

Record net migration of 71,900 arrivals in the year to March was also reported this week, with many suggesting that New Zealand's infrastructure systems are under increasing pressure due to the influx.

