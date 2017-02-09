 

Should schools be relying on donations?

Schools in low decile areas have given up on asking parents for donations because they say families can't afford it. 

Whetu Cormick from the NZ Principal’s Federation says high decile schools desperately need donations.
Source: Breakfast

Instead principals are looking to make cuts in other areas to cope with Government funding restrictions. 

Whetu Cormick from the New Zealand Principals Federation told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning, "We are finding it really difficult to be able to continue to maintain the best for our people in those particular schools".

"I've spoken to some of my colleagues in low decile schools and they're telling me they are unable to recover those donations. Obviously that will have an impact on what they can do in their own operations," Mr Cormick said. 

He said without donations, low decile schools are struggling to provide support staff, such as as teacher aides.

"We know that in our higher decile schools they receive less funding from the Ministry and there are lots of reasons why low decile schools need greater levels of funding and that’s another discussion for another time."

Education Minister Hekia Parata announced last year that there will be a review of funding of schools that will be implemented in 2020. 

