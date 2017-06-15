Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

A primary school in West Auckland has warned parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events on social media without permission.

The warning comes after some parents were alerted to unwanted photos of their child appearing online.

In the letter, the principal remained caregivers that a child's right to privacy was something to be mindful of.

Now the New Zealand School Trustees Association is spreading the message nationwide.

Speaking to the Breakfast programme this morning, privacy law specialist Kathryn Dalziel says taking photos of children in a public place isn't a breach of the child's right to privacy by law.

"Parents just need to be mindful a little bit that people might misinterpret the purpose of why they're taking photographs."

Ms Dalziel says although taking photographs of children in public places isn't policed, parents should do the "right thing" and not post photos on social media.