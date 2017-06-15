 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A primary school in West Auckland has warned parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events on social media without permission.

Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.
Source: Breakfast

The warning comes after some parents were alerted to unwanted photos of their child appearing online.

In the letter, the principal remained caregivers that a child's right to privacy was something to be mindful of.

Now the New Zealand School Trustees Association is spreading the message nationwide.

Speaking to the Breakfast programme this morning, privacy law specialist Kathryn Dalziel says taking photos of children in a public place isn't a breach of the child's right to privacy by law.

"Parents just need to be mindful a little bit that people might misinterpret the purpose of why they're taking photographs."

Ms Dalziel says although taking photographs of children in public places isn't policed, parents should do the "right thing" and not post photos on social media.

Ms Dalziel's advice to parents if they're worried a photo of their child might appear on social media is to ask the person taking a photo to not post the image.

Related

Education

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The man was trapped for 12 hours inside the burning apartment block in west London.

Raw: Man trapped in London's burning Grenfell Tower waves frantically to rescuers

01:55
2
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

00:28
3
A witness has described the moment a baby was thrown from the ninth floor of Grenfell Tower.

'It just reminded me of 9/11' - witnesses tell of children thrown from burning tower

00:33
4
All Blacks training.

Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita poised to make debuts for All Blacks, Ben Smith to captain side against Samoa

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.

00:15
The man was trapped for 12 hours inside the burning apartment block in west London.

Raw: Man trapped in London's burning Grenfell Tower waves frantically to rescuers

The man was trapped for 12 hours inside the burning apartment block in west London.


01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ