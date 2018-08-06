Should Palmerston North ditch the North from its name?

Seven Sharp
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is not immune to fake news, as a National MP was caught out today tweeting a story that originated from a site that reportedly creates fake news.
"I think we should all be concerned about fake news," Ms Ardern said at her first post-Cabinet press conference since she returned from maternity leave.
Earlier today, Judith Collins tweeted an article titled: 'France Passes Law Saying Children Can Consent To Sex With Adults', and asked if Ms Ardern was willing to "denounce this legislation of child sexual abuse".
It came from a news source that CBS News described as a 'fake news site'.
Ms Ardern said she had not looked "in any detail" what Ms Collins had asked "or what sits behind it".
"I do think there is an ongoing discussion around the impact fake news can have on security, on domestic politics, it's a conversation that has been had globally. We're not immune to it and we should probably be a part of it," Ms Ardern said.
National Party leader Simon Bridges said the topic was an issue Ms Collins "she felt strongly about, but she didn’t get her source right".
"I think when we are on Twitter a lot sometimes we do get it wrong. She has here, fair cop."
"In general we should get these things right, but we won't always, particularly on Twitter."
The Independent and Telegraph reported in May that France tightened laws on child rape, however did not set a minimum age for consent of sexual relationship with an adult, earlier planned to sit at 15.
It meant a sexual relationship between a person under 15 is illegal, but if the threshold for rape was not met, a new offence of 'sexual violation by penetration' would be used.
Ms Collins tweeted saying the decision to top "short of consent is appalling".
"An opportunity to protect children is lost."
The Green Party is calling on New Zealand's Parliament to officially recognise the deaths of Armenians in Turkey during World War One as genocide.
But the issue is contentious. Some estimates put the number of deaths as high as 1.5 million
Turkey denies it was genocide and says the victims were war casualties. It says there was no systematic attempt to destroy the Christian Armenian people.
But Armenian Kiwis say it’s time for New Zealand to take a strong stance.
"We've seen history repeat itself on many occasions and this will continue if we don't recognise our past," Hoory Yeldizian, chairperson of the Armenian National Committee of New Zealand said.
Several countries have labelled it a genocide, including Holland, Germany and some Australian States. New Zealand hasn't.
But Green MP Gareth Huges plans to put forward a motion in Parliament to change that.
"I’m asking all of Parliament to support it. It has a link to our history," he told 1 NEWS.
At her post-Cabinet press conference today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand has always acknowledged a significant loss of life.
“When it comes to those issues around terminology and so on, those are issues that we have left for a reconciliation process for those parties that are involved,” she said.
Historians put down the first round-up of Armenians as beginning on April 24 1915; the day before the Gallipoli landings.
Experts say that historic link is exactly why New Zealand should call it a genocide.
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide in their memoirs and in their diaries and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
A documentary, Intent to Destroy, will be screened in the New Zealand Parliament theatrette tonight and visiting experts and Armenian Community members will hold discussions following the screening.