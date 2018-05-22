Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Opinion is divided on whether pakeha should be allowed to receive traditional Maori facial moko, after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed images of her moko from her branding due to a backlash over the issue.

Ms Anderson is married to Roger Te Tai, a man with a full facial moko, and had her own moko done by Auckland artist Inia Taylor four years ago.

TVNZ1's Te Karere asked the question: "Should non-Maori receive moko kauae/mataora?" on their Facebook page and had a range of responses both for and against.

"NO moko is our wairua, mana it is solely ours, kirituhi is for non-Maori," one user posted.

"This is as bad as, or even worse than the Maori designs on shower curtains manufactured overseas. It's time we got a patent on our ta moko etc etc. This is ridiculous! Pakeha have no attachment to the wairua that's paramount in this mahi. Get a grip!" another against the idea wrote.

"No it something that's earned its not like a piece of costume jewellery," read another.

However, not all posts were against the idea of pakeha receiving a moko.

"Do we know the reason why she got it? before we go judging we should understand the situation!" a user wrote in defence of Ms Anderson.

"Well if she deserves it for Maori cultural significance, then what’s the problem. We need to know the full story first before just putting the hold up on it," said another.

One Facebook user simply posted a photo of English-born Barnet Burns who was given a full facial moko in the 1800s.