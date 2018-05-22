 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Opinion is divided on whether pakeha should be allowed to receive traditional Maori facial moko, after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed images of her moko from her branding due to a backlash over the issue.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.
Source: Te Karere

Ms Anderson is married to Roger Te Tai, a man with a full facial moko, and had her own moko done by Auckland artist Inia Taylor four years ago.

TVNZ1's Te Karere asked the question: "Should non-Maori receive moko kauae/mataora?" on their Facebook page and had a range of responses both for and against.

"NO moko is our wairua, mana it is solely ours, kirituhi is for non-Maori," one user posted.

"This is as bad as, or even worse than the Maori designs on shower curtains manufactured overseas. It's time we got a patent on our ta moko etc etc. This is ridiculous! Pakeha have no attachment to the wairua that's paramount in this mahi. Get a grip!" another against the idea wrote.

"No it something that's earned its not like a piece of costume jewellery," read another.

However, not all posts were against the idea of pakeha receiving a moko.

"Do we know the reason why she got it? before we go judging we should understand the situation!" a user wrote in defence of Ms Anderson. 

"Well if she deserves it for Maori cultural significance, then what’s the problem. We need to know the full story first before just putting the hold up on it," said another.

One Facebook user simply posted a photo of English-born Barnet Burns who was given a full facial moko in the 1800s. 

For her part Ms Anderson says the moko represents her turning a corner in her life after surviving a gang rape by the Mongrel Mob as a teenager in the 1980s.

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

00:49
3
Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.

Watch: 'I gave back the phone thinking it wasn't for me!' Shannon Frizell shares hilarious story of life-changing call from ABs selectors

06:53
4
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


00:21
5
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?


View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.


00:21
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


01:33
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Severe thunderstorms could hit Auckland, much of North Island overnight with rain and damaging wind gusts over 110km/h

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place.

01:18
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

Jacinda Ardern said the $100m "was not actually allocated to any specific project",


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 