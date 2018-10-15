 

Should NZ legalise cannabis use? Q+A investigates

Next year Kiwis will most likely get a chance to vote on whether we should follow Canada and decriminalise cannabis. Source: Q+A
00:29
The Avon Heathcote Estuary has joined an exclusive list of wetlands called the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Network, which is home to birds such as the bar-tailed godwit.

Christchurch estuary receives international recognition for role in life of migrating birds

01:47
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
00:56
Green MP Chloe Swarbrick wants to see safe drug testing legalised before the summer festival season begins.

Greens call to legalise safe drug testing before summer festival season begins
02:16
The Mental Health Foundation says there’s room for improvement in the government’s work on mental health.

Government has room for improvement to curb mental health crisis, Mental Health Foundation says

Person still on the run following gang-related death in Canterbury over the weekend

1 NEWS
At least one person is still on the run after a man was shot dead in rural Canterbury over the weekend, according to police.

The 28-year-old's body was found on the side of the road near Charing Cross at about 3.30pm on Saturday, and police said a firearm was involved.

They haven't confirmed the man was a gang member but said his death is gang related. For that reason, a heavy police presence remains at the scene more than a day later.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell spoke to media in Christchurch Police Station today.

Members of the public witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team, Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said in a press conference yesterday.

"As you can well imagine (it was) a traumatic event for them," he said.

Several cars have been seized and are currently under guard while inquiries continue.

"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road," Mr Parnell said yesterday, explaining that they are likely to continue this week.

One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.

Police said the person or people at large do not pose a risk to the public.

Two dead in overnight crash near New Plymouth

Two drivers were killed last night after their vehicles crashed near New Plymouth, police confirmed this morning.

The accident occurred around 10pm on State Highway 3, between Raleigh St and Richmond Rd in Waitara.

Both drivers died at the scene.

Police said today they are still working to notify next of kin.

They are also seeking witnesses who might have seen a blue Mitsubishi Diamante travelling towards Waitara from the direction of New Plymouth prior to the crash.

Anyone with information has been asked to call New Plymouth Police at 06 759 5500.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles when they collided near Waitara.
Can a baby’s babble indicate they’ll be a good reader?

New research shows a baby’s babble can indicate whether they’ll grow up to be good readers.

Experts say the finding is important for New Zealand given the country’s reading standards have dropped over the last five years.

“Often people think that their babble means nothing but that's not true,” says Emma Quigan from Talking Matters.

“Babies are born ready to communicate.”

A Florida study listened to babies from nine months and measured the complexity of the babble.

“Sounds like 'pah, bur, meh', all the sounds that you make when you're speaking,” said University of Auckland’s Liz Fairgray.

Their reading was tested six year later, and those who performed best were the ones who babbled as babies.

While only nine infants were tracked, the findings are in line with previous research which proved speech and reading are heavily linked.

“We need to be able to hear the ‘ch’ sound, we need to be able to make the ‘ch’ sound and we then go on and we can read that the letter ‘c’ and the letter ‘h’ joined together can make a ‘ch’ sound... and make a word like chair,” says Ms Fairgray.

Parents need to engage more with their children if New Zealand hopes to turn around the reduction in reading standards over the past five years, experts say.

“It's not like we're anti-technology, but we know children learn best from humans,” said Ms Quigan.

Instead of using devices as babysitters, parents should listen and respond.

“When they babble -‘boo gaa gaa gaa gaa’, that kind of thing - treat it like words and respond to them as if they're saying something,” said Ms Quigan

“It's never too early to start talking to your children, to start reading to your children, and to really engage with them with vocal play,” Ms Fairgray said.

New research shows how much a baby babbles could indicate how good a reader they'll become.
Thousands enjoy first taste of fishing despite weed invasion in Christchurch ponds

A massive weed invasion wasn't enough to stop the enormously popular take-a-kid-fishing event from going ahead at The Groynes in Christchurch yesterday.

Thanks to a huge effort over the past two months to rid the ponds of the unwanted visitor, thousands were able to enjoy their first taste of fishing.

Christchurch City Council ranger Robbie Hewson said, "So far as we know The Groynes is the only place in Christchurch where this weed has been present".

The authorities, including Fish and Game, are determined to stop the lagrosiphon major in its tracks before it spreads to other bodies of water.

"This weed is so smothering in the water. It's been near-impossible to fish in lakes, one and two which are the prime spots," Mr Hewson said.

The noxious plant has been chemically treated, and 100 cubic metres of it has been torn out of the smallest lake alone, making it fit for the onslaught of kids with lines at the ready.

"If a fish is on the line, it goes num num num num. It might even pull you in if it’s a big fish," one man could be heard saying to a child.

The weed eradication is also proving to be a very popular move with the regulars.

"I've been fishing in here for about 25 years. In fact, I learnt to fish in here. It's a really good spot, so I think cleaning it up is a great idea," one local said.

Around 820 rainbow trout were put into the ponds as part of the event – and big ones, too.

Six-year-old Lucas can certainly vouch for their size.

"I was feeling, like, brave and I wanted, like, to really hold it," he said.

The pile of weed will gradually break down completely, with the project expected to continue another nine months to ensure it won't be coming back.

A massive weed invasion wasn't enough to stop the enormously popular take-a-kid-fishing event.
