 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Should NZ ditch school holidays and leave it up to parents when kids take time off?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The union for secondary school teachers has poured cold water on an idea of giving school children four weeks annual leave to take when it suits them and their families.

A mother in the UK suggests children shouldn’t be having holidays at pre-determined times.
Source: Seven Sharp

A mother in the UK has suggested kids shouldn't be having structured holidays at pre-determined times.

Instead they should be given flexible leave so working parents can take time off when their schedule allows, and take the kids out of school then.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp asked should we do away with official "school holidays" in New Zealand?

A working mun, Sally, said she thinks it would be great to be able to take your kids away at a time that suits parents.  

"At the moment, it's quite hard to juggle holidays even if the workplace is really flexible," she said.

But a working dad, Tony, said if you allow variability for the children and the schools, "I think you'll get to stage where everybody's trying to reset every term".

The Post Primary Teachers' Association agrees with him, and argues the focus should always be on children's learning and what's best for them, rather than what's more convenient for parents.

The PPTA says flexible leave is part of an adult's world, and kids need structure, and the time to kids. 

Brent Thomas of House of Travel said a number of parents would love the idea of doing away with set school holidays. 

"The cost of holidays overseas at that time is quite prohibitive. So if they could spread it out that would certainly be something people would like to see. And maybe they could then get away overseas which normally they can't afford to," Mr Thomas said. 

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

01:49
3
Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

Tenants behaving badly: Government expects to recoup $5m from emergency housing recipients who didn’t follow the rules

4

At least 60 dead after Tunisian ship sinks

5
Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

Zane Paki recieves his medal from Dame Patsy Reddy.

Knife attack bravery award: 'At the time it was just adrenaline'

Zane Paki stepped in and took a murderer's knife away in Auckland after the attacker turned on another man, shortly after killing his wife.

Criminal charges laid against ANZ Bank in cartel case

The charges relate to trading in ANZ shares by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

02:28
The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.

Destination of Jacinda Ardern's baby's first outing on world stage revealed

I NEWS understands the newborn will travel abroad with the Prime Minister later this year.

01:49
Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

Tenants behaving badly: Government expects to recoup $5m from emergency housing recipients who didn’t follow the rules

Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

00:27
Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can irritate skin and eyes and make it difficult to breathe.

Watch: Massive clouds of steam form mesmerising sight, as lava strikes ocean off Hawaii

Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can make it difficult to breathe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 