Should Matariki to be made an official public holiday in New Zealand?

The idea of making Matariki or Māori New Year a public holiday has seen increased support over the years.

In 2009 it even made it to Parliament, but didn’t get across the line.

This time of year sees a big gap between Queen’s Birthday and Labour Weekend, with much debate around whether there should be another in between.

Matariki is a star cluster which appears in the night sky during mid-winter, falling perfectly in the gap of which there is no public holiday.

Seven Sharp took to the streets of Wellington to see what the public thought of it being made an official holiday, with many in favour.