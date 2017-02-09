Should Kiwis be working the same 40 hour week as we've always done?

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.
A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.
Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.
Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.
The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More