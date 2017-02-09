Should Kiwis work the same 40 hour week we've always done?

The key to workplace wellness is often debated, and the beginning of the working year has Seven Sharp asking if Kiwis should ditch the regular 40 hour working week.

Countries around the world have had a crack at fewer hours or days in attempts to optimise productivity, wellness and job satisfaction.

In Sweden nursing home workers have been trialling a six hour working day.

They found that doing that reduced the sick days people used, it increased productivity and overall job satisfaction, but it meant they had to bring in more staff, leading to a higher wage bill and in the end it cost an extra $1.8 million.

Another place that experimented with working hours was Utah, famously dropping its public services to four, 10-hour days in 2008.

They wanted less operation costs, less commuting for staff, more job satisfaction, so every week had a three-day weekend.

But Utah canned their four day working week because it didn't save much money at all, with services down every Friday putting pressure on the other days.