Should Kiwis still be required to wear a helmet while cycling? Advocate group says no

Cycling advocates say it's time to review the law around compulsory helmets, because it's stopping people from riding.

Police issued more than 36,000 tickets to cyclists not wearing helmets over the past five years.

The figure is, however, dropping rapidly, from 11,000 in 2013 to fewer than 4000 last year.

A typical cycle helmet. Source: Ultramandk/Wikimedia Commons

Cycling Action says helmets are the safest option, but want the law reviewed.