Should Kiwis get preferential treatment over tourists for booking our Great Walks?

Kiwis have been making memories on the Milford Track for decades, and with three kids now in their teens, mum Jo Craddock said the time seemed perfect for a Great Walk.

"We thought it was important to get into the outdoors and experience something and create memories for the future," Ms Craddock told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The family decided six months ago to walk the Milford Track but were unable to make a booking through the Department of Conservation (DOC) website, leaving the mum of three "really gutted, actually - really disappointed".

But she wasn't ready to give up, and instead asked DOC about the Routeburne – another track fully booked out for the summer.

"They said it's just huge demand. You've got people all over the world waiting for the bookings to open - they're sitting at their computers primed and ready to go. It's a matter of who hits the button the fastest.

"I know that a lot of foreigners have said to me they're quick to get in, which makes me think how many foreigners are doing this and taking it away from Kiwis."

The Department of Conservation says last year, 7341 people booked the Milford Track during the Great Walks season, of which 67 per cent were international visitors.

This year, 7193 bookings have come in, 48 per cent of which came from overseas.

The DOC insists: "No one gets priority over anyone else."

The Government recently announced foreigners would have to pay double for walks this season, giving Kiwis the upper hand, but Ms Craddock says Kiwis should be prioritised.

"Wouldn't it be great to have a few days for Kiwis to book and then open for rest?

"For us, it's hugely important that they [their children] get out - especially at this age group, when they can become detached from the family unit.