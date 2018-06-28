 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Should Kiwis get preferential treatment over tourists for booking our Great Walks?

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Kiwis have been making memories on the Milford Track for decades, and with three kids now in their teens, mum Jo Craddock said the time seemed perfect for a Great Walk.

You may not realise how hard it is to secure a group booking for the likes of the Milford Track.
Source: Seven Sharp

"We thought it was important to get into the outdoors and experience something and create memories for the future," Ms Craddock told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The family decided six months ago to walk the Milford Track but were unable to make a booking through the Department of Conservation (DOC) website, leaving the mum of three "really gutted, actually - really disappointed".

But she wasn't ready to give up, and instead asked DOC about the Routeburne – another track fully booked out for the summer.

"They said it's just huge demand. You've got people all over the world waiting for the bookings to open - they're sitting at their computers primed and ready to go. It's a matter of who hits the button the fastest.

"I know that a lot of foreigners have said to me they're quick to get in, which makes me think how many foreigners are doing this and taking it away from Kiwis."

The Department of Conservation says last year, 7341 people booked the Milford Track during the Great Walks season, of which 67 per cent were international visitors.

This year, 7193 bookings have come in, 48 per cent of which came from overseas.

The DOC insists: "No one gets priority over anyone else."

The Government recently announced foreigners would have to pay double for walks this season, giving Kiwis the upper hand, but Ms Craddock says Kiwis should be prioritised. 

"Wouldn't it be great to have a few days for Kiwis to book and then open for rest?

"For us, it's hugely important that they [their children] get out - especially at this age group, when they can become detached from the family unit.

"I’d love to see individual families go, carry backpacks, pay 70 bucks get into wilderness and have a real experience with their kids.

"For me, it's kind of the dream."

Related

Tourism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

03:48
2
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

3

World Cup LIVE: Belgium take the lead over England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

02:13
4
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

5
Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 