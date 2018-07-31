Should free-to-air TV have similar classifications as movies? The BSA seek public’s view on shaking-up TV ratings

Breakfast
This story was first published on Monday July 30.
A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.
A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.
"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.
A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.
The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.
A mum has been charged with child neglect and drink driving after another motorist in Te Awamutu reported her driving erratically with two kids in her car, then decided to follow her.
Police in Waikato said the “very drunk” woman, 28, had a breath alcohol result of 917 micrograms – well over three times the legal limit.
“The car had amazingly made it all the way from Morrinsville”, more than 50 kilometres away from where her Suzuki Swift was pulled over at about 2am Sunday along State Highway 3, police said on Facebook.
"There was evidence she had crashed the car at least once on the journey," a police sergeant told the Herald.
Officers praised the multiple witnesses who called to report the strange driving, describing the arrest as “a prime example of team work” with the public.
“Big thumbs up to that member of the public for following and calling us,” police said on Facebook. “And of course well done to team blue for getting her off the road before anything worse happened.”