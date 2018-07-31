Should free-to-air TV have similar classifications as movies? The BSA seek public’s view on shaking-up TV ratings

A mum has been charged with child neglect and drink driving after another motorist in Te Awamutu reported her driving erratically with two kids in her car, then decided to follow her.

Police in Waikato said the “very drunk” woman, 28, had a breath alcohol result of 917 micrograms – well over three times the legal limit.

“The car had amazingly made it all the way from Morrinsville”, more than 50 kilometres away from where her Suzuki Swift was pulled over at about 2am Sunday along State Highway 3, police said on Facebook.

"There was evidence she had crashed the car at least once on the journey," a police sergeant told the Herald.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Officers praised the multiple witnesses who called to report the strange driving, describing the arrest as “a prime example of team work” with the public.