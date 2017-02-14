Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

A tourism leader says forcing foreign drivers to sit a test to drive on New Zealand roads isn't the answer to preventing road deaths.

Today a petition is expected to be presented to parliament calling for tourist drivers who stay in the country for more than three months to sit a driving test.

"Testing our visiting drivers is not the answer," Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts told Breakfast today.

Mr Roberts says the number of foreign drivers involved in fatal and serious crashes in New Zealand has remained constant over the last decade while one million extra visitors each year have poured into New Zealand.

"We must be doing something right," because of these figures Mr Roberts says.

Education is already in place to inform tourists of the need to adjust to New Zealand's unique roads including an industry-wide rental car company code of practice and in-flight driver education videos.

The petition to be presented to parliament today was organised by Tauranga woman Judy Richards.