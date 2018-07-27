Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

A Hawke's Bay teenager who befriended a man on Tinder and later murdered him to get his car, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 11 years.

Rosie Lewis pleaded guilty last month to robbing and murdering an Indian national, Sandeep Dhiman, who was found in a ditch in Tutira in northern Hawke's Bay in December last year.

Lewis, who was 17 years old at the time, was jointly charged with Napier teenager Shaun Karauria.

He was last month jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

Justice Collins said in the High Court in Napier this afternoon that the murder involved a high degree of brutality, which led to Mr Dhiman's slow, violent death.