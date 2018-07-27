 

Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

1 NEWS
The Inside Parliament team debate the issues around far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux coming to speak in New Zealand. 

Since recording, the promoters say a venue has now been found for the pair to speak in Auckland.

They've confirmed to 1 NEWS the speaking event is going ahead.

The development comes a day after the newly-formed Free Speech Coalition dropped High Court action against Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff, for banning the pair from council venues.


Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

The Inside Parliament team discuss the evolving developments of Canadian speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and their trip to New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS
RNZ
A Hawke's Bay teenager who befriended a man on Tinder and later murdered him to get his car, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 11 years.

Rosie Lewis pleaded guilty last month to robbing and murdering an Indian national, Sandeep Dhiman, who was found in a ditch in Tutira in northern Hawke's Bay in December last year.

Lewis, who was 17 years old at the time, was jointly charged with Napier teenager Shaun Karauria.

He was last month jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

Justice Collins said in the High Court in Napier this afternoon that the murder involved a high degree of brutality, which led to Mr Dhiman's slow, violent death.

Lewis was given a possible 16 year sentence for her young age, learning difficulties and difficult upbringing.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
An Auckland amateur theatre production has been cancelled due to allegations of sexual assault.

Auckland Music Theatre's production of The Wild Party was cancelled on Tuesday, one week prior to the season's end.

It's believed this is because of a serious allegation of sexual assault committed by one cast member against another.

Several members of The Wild Party's cast say they've felt that the situation was not handled effectively by Auckland Music Theatre.

They're calling for better processes and want an industry standard approach to dealing with similar incidents.

Auckland Music Theatre has apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience.

Cinema (file picture).
Cinema (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
