Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

The Inside Parliament team debate the issues around far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux coming to speak in New Zealand.
Since recording, the promoters say a venue has now been found for the pair to speak in Auckland.
They've confirmed to 1 NEWS the speaking event is going ahead.
The development comes a day after the newly-formed Free Speech Coalition dropped High Court action against Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff, for banning the pair from council venues.
