Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?

For years, politicians have bickered over what to do about the housing crisis and yet the ideas seem to have run out.

This week Seven Sharp looks at three locations that experts have identified as possible candidates. First up: North Canterbury. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee asks what if we were to build a brand new city, somewhere in New Zealand, to take the pressure off the main urban centres?

This week he's looking at three locations around the country experts have identified as possible candidates.

First up, it's North Canterbury's turn and one man's audacious plan to turn sleepy farmland into the ­Monaco of the South Pacific.

Check out Julian's ambitious first candidate in the video above.

