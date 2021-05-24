TODAY |

Should benefit increases have gone further? PM defends Budget but admits she's not satisfied

Source:  1 NEWS

In the wake of last week's Budget 2021 release, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will never be satisfied until child poverty numbers decrease even further. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast it’s a “significant shift” but acknowledged there is more work to do. Source: Breakfast

When asked by Breakfast host John Campbell if the Budget could have gone further, Ardern replied: "I myself will never be satisfied until we see those child poverty numbers decrease even further." 

More than 125,000 children are currently living in material hardship, but benefit increases in the Budget are projected to lift about 33,000 of them out of poverty when they kick in from July. 

Ardern said "we still have more work to do" in terms of the accommodation supplement and the settings for working for families. 

But she was quick to point out her Government's Budget had made the most substantial benefit increases since the 1940s, which she described as a "significant shift".

It was announced last week there will be increases in benefits for families with children ranging from $36 to $55 per week.

All benefits will get a $20 per week top up from July. A further boost is expected in April 2022, in line with the Welfare Advisory Group recommendations.

From April 1 next year, adults with children will also receive an additional $15 a week each.

"People aren't speaking out against that and what a shift that is," she said. 

"You wouldn’t have thought that that could happen five years ago, 10 years ago. I would like to think that’s a recognition of the circumstances many of our children and families find themselves in and I hope a shift in the way that Government support is portrayed in this country."

New Zealand
Social Issues
Politics
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Study suggests nitrate in drinking water, even at levels allowed in NZ, linked to preterm births

Morning Briefing May 24: New twists in battle for Samoa's Parliament
00:16

Police confirm death of woman in fiery Wellington crash; second fatality on NZ roads yesterday

One person hospitalised after house fire in Picton