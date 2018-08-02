 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Should all Kiwis be default organ donors? Apparently not, says advocate

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

A top advocate for organ donation in New Zealand has dismissed calls for all Kiwis to become default organ donators, arguing it doesn't actually increase the number of organs hospitals receive.

Organ Donation NZ's Janice Langlands says countries where citizens have to opt-out of organ donation, rather than opt-in, have not actually seen an increase in donations, as might be expected.

"For example, Wales is a country that has recently introduced an opt-out or presumed consent, or deemed consent it's sometimes known as, it hasn't actually increased the donation numbers at this stage," Mr Langlands said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"People think that it will but, we believe that the countries that are leaders in organ donation believe that improving the infrastructure in intensive care units - that's enough resources, enough education and appropriate people to facilitate the donation is how organ donation is going to increase, not changing legislation, laws or donor cards."

Ms Langlands said the only people who are eligible for organ donation in New Zealand are in an intensive care unit, on a ventilator, at which point a discussion with their family will occur.

"I think there's a misconception that anyone can be a donor, so having something like an opt-out system looks like an easy fix to the organ donation problem but in fact most of us are never going to die in circumstances where donation is possible," she said.

Even if a person has nominated on their licence that they are willing to donate an organ, that only represents an indication of your interest.

Your family can still refuse organ donation when presented with the option at the time.

However, Ms Langlands said regardless of whether people had to opt-in, or opt-out, of organ donation, it was a topic the majority weren't drawn to for obvious reasons. 

"I guess organ donation is about death and most of us don't want to think about death, and funeral arrangements, and all those sort of things people are reluctant to discuss with family members," she said.

If you would like to nominate to be an organ donor in New Zealand, you can call Organ Donations NZ on 0800 4 DONOR (0800 436 667) to discuss what is involved in the process.

"The most important thing is people do discuss it and people are clear about what their wishes are and have informed their families," Ms Langlands said.

Organ Donation NZ’s Janice Langlands says forcing people to opt out of organ donation, rather than opt in, doesn’t work. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after taking maternity leave to spend time with baby Neve
3

'Bizarre' economic climate blamed for Christchurch business closures
4

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust
5

David Hasselhoff marries model, 37, in intimate Italy ceremony
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:17
Andrew Little has signalled a review of Family Court procedures implemented by National.

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

Arrest made after man seriously injured after being hit in head with machete in home north of Auckland

01:53
Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are repugnant, but that’s no reason to ban them.

Groups vow to protest at far-right Canadian speakers' Auckland event

'Micro-credentials' billed as answer to skill shortage

Fog restrictions lifted after 19 regional flights cancelled, 12 delayed at Auckland Airport

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland

Fog restrictions have been lifted after 19 regional flights were cancelled and 12 delayed due to fog at Auckland Airport.

No international flights were affected by the fog.

The delayed domestic flights include seven on regional routes, two to Wellington and one to Christchurch.

Domestic flights to Dunedin and Queenstown were not been affected by the fog. 

Passengers are being urged to check the airport's website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

The transport agency has also warned drivers to be careful, as there is reduced visibility on the roads. 


Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:17
Some jaw-dropping action scenes were filmed in Central Otago, while a Ngāi Tahu helicopter company ferried crew.

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Social Issues

New Zealand children are being exposed to alcohol marketing 4.5 times a day on average, a new study by the University of Otago has revealed.

University of Otago researcher Tim Chambers spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning about how alcohol sponsorship, especially in sport, is causing harmful behaviours later in life.

"We had a unique opportunity to see exactly what New Zealand children were seeing," Mr Chambers said.

In the study, kids were fitted with cameras which took photos every seven seconds of the scene around them.

Mr Chambers said the children were often seeing alcohol marketing "everywhere, but the major places that they were seeing it were in the home, at alcohol outlets and also at sports venues".

He said research shows that children exposed to alcohol marketing will lead to them drinking or more harmful drinking.

"There's now quite a large body of evidence that shows that if a child is exposed to alcohol marketing as a child, they're more likely to start drinking earlier; they're more likely to drink more if they're already drinking; and they're more likely to suffer from alcohol-related harms as an adult."

Mr Chambers said one of the major players in alcohol advertising was sports sponsorships.

"We found that sports sponsorships [are] actually the main mechanism by which children had been exposed to alcohol marketing.

"We would like to see a ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport, and we could actually do so at very little cost to both to government and to sport."

He said there's "a misconception that they [sports teams] do receive a lot of money".

"We could actually replace all of alcohol sponsorship in sport in New Zealand by increasing the price by about three cents per beer."

Mr Chambers said the study showed that the banning of alcohol marketing would be supported by the majority of parents.

"I think that the politicians really need to listen to the public on this issue."

Otago university researcher Tim Chambers spoke to Breakfast about how alcohol sponsorship in sport is making kids more likely to drink. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Social Issues