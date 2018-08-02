Should all Kiwis be default organ donors? Apparently not, says advocate

A top advocate for organ donation in New Zealand has dismissed calls for all Kiwis to become default organ donators, arguing it doesn't actually increase the number of organs hospitals receive.

Organ Donation NZ's Janice Langlands says countries where citizens have to opt-out of organ donation, rather than opt-in, have not actually seen an increase in donations, as might be expected.

"For example, Wales is a country that has recently introduced an opt-out or presumed consent, or deemed consent it's sometimes known as, it hasn't actually increased the donation numbers at this stage," Mr Langlands said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"People think that it will but, we believe that the countries that are leaders in organ donation believe that improving the infrastructure in intensive care units - that's enough resources, enough education and appropriate people to facilitate the donation is how organ donation is going to increase, not changing legislation, laws or donor cards."

Ms Langlands said the only people who are eligible for organ donation in New Zealand are in an intensive care unit, on a ventilator, at which point a discussion with their family will occur.

"I think there's a misconception that anyone can be a donor, so having something like an opt-out system looks like an easy fix to the organ donation problem but in fact most of us are never going to die in circumstances where donation is possible," she said.

Even if a person has nominated on their licence that they are willing to donate an organ, that only represents an indication of your interest.

Your family can still refuse organ donation when presented with the option at the time.

However, Ms Langlands said regardless of whether people had to opt-in, or opt-out, of organ donation, it was a topic the majority weren't drawn to for obvious reasons.

"I guess organ donation is about death and most of us don't want to think about death, and funeral arrangements, and all those sort of things people are reluctant to discuss with family members," she said.

If you would like to nominate to be an organ donor in New Zealand, you can call Organ Donations NZ on 0800 4 DONOR (0800 436 667) to discuss what is involved in the process.