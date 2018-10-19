 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Shots fired at police, offenders in custody after huge police chase in Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Police have an unknown number of people in custody after shots were fired at police during a large pursuit this afternoon.

The car was stopped and arrests made in Rodney, police said, and no members of the public or police were hurt.

Witnesses said more than ten cars were involved in the pursuit, spike strips were deployed, and police were armed.

The pursuit began on the Southern Motorway and then crossed onto the North Shore into Rodney.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, and that they will release more information this afternoon.

Witnesses say more than 10 cars are involved in a pursuit which started on the Southern Motorway. Source: Alex Bârleanu
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:52
The former MP did not speak yesterday, but there could still be more to come, say Jessica Mutch McKay and Corin Dann.
'He's severely wounded' - Bridges, Ross saga could be far from over, 1 NEWS political team says
2
Raw: Huge police presence during motorway chase in Auckland
Shots fired at police, offenders in custody after huge police chase in Auckland
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend.
'We are hopeful we can deliver' - Tonga in line for more Test matches after Mt Smart sellout
4
Jacinda Ardern was asked if politics had reached a low this week.
'Things need to be different' says PM, as tensions continue in National
5
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44
The Prime Minister stood and watched the boys’ performance.

Youth perform passionate haka for Jacinda Ardern after hospital funding boost
Queenstown Hill

Average rent in Queenstown more than minimum wage weekly pay, new figures show
PM Jacinda Ardern said NZ was not standing on the side-lines, after the US President called for a rejection of globalism.

Livestream: Jacinda Ardern takes media questions as National’s secret recording controversy continues
The scene of a helicopter crash near Wanaka.

Livestream: Police give latest update on Wanaka helicopter crash that killed three