Shots fired at police, offenders in custody after huge police chase in Auckland

Police have an unknown number of people in custody after shots were fired at police during a large pursuit this afternoon.
The car was stopped and arrests made in Rodney, police said, and no members of the public or police were hurt.
Witnesses said more than ten cars were involved in the pursuit, spike strips were deployed, and police were armed.
The pursuit began on the Southern Motorway and then crossed onto the North Shore into Rodney.
Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, and that they will release more information this afternoon.