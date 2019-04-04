Shots fired at police in Whangārei by driver who refused to stop at checkpoint

Two people are on the run after shots were fired at a police car in Whangārei early today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say an officer was conducting a checkpoint on Te Hononga Street in Otangarei about 2.15am when a vehicle with two occupants pulled up.

However, the man driving then sped off.

A police chase was underway for a time before the driver fired a shot into the air. The vehicle stopped shortly after but the driver then fired a number of shots at the police car from the vehicle.

"None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and fortunately the officer was not injured," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

The search for those involved continues.

"Police acknowledge that this incident will be extremely concerning to our community and we want to assure them that we are working hard to identify and locate those involved," Hill said.

The officer called for back up after being shot at and police's armed offenders squad were called in.