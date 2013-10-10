 

Shots fired, patrons forced to lie on floor during armed robbery of Auckland bar

Shots were fired, bar staff threatened and customers forced to lie on the floor during a terrifying aggravated robbery in Auckland this afternoon.

Police say three disguised offenders entered the Headin' Home Bar on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga at around 12.30pm when around a dozen customers were inside.

The trio, two of them with guns, threatened the staff and forced the customers to lie down on the floor, said Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau Police.

The robbers then took cash and fled in a white car that was waiting outside.

During the robbery shots were fired by the offenders but fortunately no-one was struck or injured, Mr Adkin said.

Police were called and a number of units were immediately deployed to the scene and the surrounding area and the Police Eagle Helicopter and several dog units also attended, he said. 

The offenders are yet to be found.

A forensic scene examination is underway and police officers are speaking to a large number of witnesses, he said.

Victim Support will be offered to those who were in the bar at the time.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers. 

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white car parked in the bar car park at around the time the robbery happened.

