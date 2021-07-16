TODAY |

Shots fired, car torched in Auckland amid gang tensions

A car has been set alight and shots fired in South Auckland in the early hours of this morning amid tensions between the Rebels and King Cobra gangs.

Authorities were called to an address along Favona Road following reports of gunfire in the area at 12.37am. 

“Police attended and located a number of items including an empty shotgun cartridge,” Detective Inspector Chris Barry said. 

Shortly after, a car was set alight on Raglan Road in Māngere.

“Police do not believe these incidents are random and are investigating the possibility they are linked to the recent ongoing tensions between the King Cobras and Rebels gangs.” 

No one was injured in either incident but an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances around both. 

Police presence in the area has been increased for the rest of the day.

This comes after a series of shooting in the past days.

Yesterday a man in Penrose, Auckland pointed a gun at the heads of two people while being chased by police. He was later shot and injured by police.

On Wednesday night, a man was shot dead by police in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest after the man opened fire.

A police officer was hospitalised over the weekend after being shot during a traffic stop, also in Hamilton. 

