Shots allegedly fired at police in Whangārei car chase, two men in custody

Two men are in custody following a police car chase in Whangārei late last night in which shots were allegedly fired at police from a moving vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police attempted to stop a speeding car in the suburb of Otangarei at around 11.30pm, Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said today in a statement. A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop.

A gun was fired into the air from the vehicle during the incident and the pursuit was abandoned, Mr Hill said. Police later located the car in Onerahi, where it was successfully spiked.

Mr Hill says the pursuit then recommenced, during which a further two shots were fired at police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Tarewa Road, in Whangārei, and the men - the sole occupants of the car - were arrested without incident.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, are assisting police with their inquiries. The pair will face a number of charges at Whangārei District Court later today.

Police have since recovered a gun from the vehicle.

“It’s completely unacceptable for our staff, who leave their families every day to come to work to keep our community safe, to allegedly have a firearm discharged at them a number times," Mr Hill said.