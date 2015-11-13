Shotover Jet could be first tourism business in the world to run e-jet boats

Queenstown's Shotover Jet could soon be the first tourism business to operate an electric jet boat.

The news comes as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) announced that Ngāi Tahu Tourism was one of four projects to receive funding from its Marine Electrification Fund.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism's new electric boat project is set to convert one of its petrol-powered jet boats to 100 per cent electric.

Once the electric jet boat trial is successfully completed, Ngāi Tahu Tourism will look to introduce the technology into Shotover Jet - one of the company's 14 tourism experiences.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism Chief Executive Quinton Hall said it would make Shotover Jet the first tourism business in the world to operate an electric jet boat.

"This is an exciting step in our journey towards a more sustainable tourism model and we are thrilled to be working with EECA again," he said.

"Starting to reduce carbon emissions with our jet boat fleet makes a lot of sense, with our focus being on finding ways to make the biggest possible impact as we head towards our goal of being carbon zero by 2040."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai also said it was a "significant development for the industry".

"Ngāi Tahu has been very clear about our commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our businesses. This is the kind of innovation that is going to help us achieve our goal of a more sustainable future, for us and our children after us - mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei."

Earlier this year, Ngāi Tahu Tourism received co-funding from the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by EECA, to install electric vehicle chargers at five of its businesses.