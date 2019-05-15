TODAY |

Shotgun wielding man robs Christchurch service station

A man with a shotgun who allegedly robbed a Christchurch service station last night is being sought by police.

The incident happened at about 9pm at the Mobil service station on the corner of Ferry Road and Hargood Street in Christchurch.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man entered the service station, produced a shotgun and demanded money.

Police say he fled on foot with cash, heading north on Hargood Street.

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, black track pants, and white sneakers.

He was also wearing a blue and white bandana, one black glove and one blue glove with an orange band around the wrist.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information that may assist this investigation to call Police on 03 363 7400 quoting file number 190515/4411.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
