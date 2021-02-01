Shotgun found during Karori homicide investigation may have been stolen - police

Police are asking for information about a shotgun they recovered during a homicide investigation in the Wellington suburb of Karori.
Police are seeking information about this Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun. Source: NZ Police
Police say they think the long-barrelled Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun was stolen, and want to find its owner. The gun has a serial number of 14326 and has "Sportco" printed on the base of the stock.
The gun was found in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Rau Tongia, whose body was found at a Percy Dyett Drive property by a family member late last month.
Police are seeking information about this Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun with detailed engravings. Source: NZ Police
Two women have been charged in relation to Tongia’s death.
Anyone who has information about the gun’s owner is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.