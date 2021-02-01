Shotgun found during Karori homicide investigation may have been stolen - police

Police are asking for information about a shotgun they recovered during a homicide investigation in the Wellington suburb of Karori.

Police are seeking information about this Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun. Source: NZ Police

Police say they think the long-barrelled Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun was stolen, and want to find its owner. The gun has a serial number of 14326 and has "Sportco" printed on the base of the stock.

The gun was found in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Rau Tongia, whose body was found at a Percy Dyett Drive property by a family member late last month.

Police are seeking information about this Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun with detailed engravings. Source: NZ Police

Two women have been charged in relation to Tongia’s death.

