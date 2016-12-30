Shot put legend Valerie Adams will officially become a Dame this morning

Kiwi shot put legend Valerie Adams will be formally invested as a Dame Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House in Auckland this morning.

Adams received the honour in the New Year's Honours list for services to athletics.

She's a four-time World shot put champion, three time World Indoor champion, two-time Olympic and three-time Commonwealth champion.

She was famously promoted from the 2012 London Olympics silver medal to gold after the initial winner, Belarusian Nadzeya Ostapchuk, failed two drug tests.

Adams won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio with a distance of 20.42 metres behind US athlete Michelle Carter.

Adams is one of only nine athletes, including Usain Bolt, to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior level of an athletic event.

She's the first woman to win four consecutive individual titles at the world track and field championships.

Adams is due to attend the investiture ceremony at 10am which Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy will officiate.