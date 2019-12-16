TODAY |

Who shot Miss Lucy? Appeal for information after pet cat shot in Masterton

Police are reaching out to the public to try and identify the person who shot a pet cat in Masterton last night.

Miss Lucy following surgery. Source: Supplied

Police say the owners of Miss Lucy, a ginger Cornish Rex, called them after her cat returned home about 10.10pm with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Miss Lucy was taken to Vet Services in Masterton to have the large wound treated.

Subsequent x-rays found multiple bullet fragments in both her front and rear legs, according to police.

Miss Lucy had surgery this morning. The bullet tore through muscle and there are a number of bullet fragments remaining.

It is expected she will take weeks to recover.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Wairarapa Police on 06 370 0300, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111or via 105 referencing file number: 191216/7601.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
