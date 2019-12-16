Who shot Miss Lucy? Appeal for information after pet cat shot in Masterton

Police are reaching out to the public to try and identify the person who shot a pet cat in Masterton last night.

Miss Lucy following surgery. Source: Supplied

Police say the owners of Miss Lucy, a ginger Cornish Rex, called them after her cat returned home about 10.10pm with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Miss Lucy was taken to Vet Services in Masterton to have the large wound treated.

Subsequent x-rays found multiple bullet fragments in both her front and rear legs, according to police.

Miss Lucy had surgery this morning. The bullet tore through muscle and there are a number of bullet fragments remaining.

It is expected she will take weeks to recover.