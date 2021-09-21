TODAY |

Shot Cuz vaccine bus aims to boost Māori, Pasifika jab numbers

Source:  1 NEWS

Another vaccine bus has hit the road.

The Shot Cuz bus opened its doors in Auckland’s Clendon this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Hot on the wheels of Shot Bro, the Shot Cuz bus is now in service, opening its doors in the Auckland suburb of Clendon on Tuesday morning.

The bus is part of an effort to get more Māori and Pasifika people vaccinated.

As of Monday's Covid-19 update, 291,019 Māori had had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, and 141,378 had had their second dose.

The number was lower for Pacific people, with 188,534 having had their first dose and 99,048 had their second.

Shot Cuz vaccination bus. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's been an absolute call from this particular community to be more mobile, going to places where they come together anyway," Counties Manukau DHB's Mahaki Albert told 1News.

"We are outside Pak'n'Save Clendon here, this is usually the place where we see a whole lot of people come to do their shopping so why not put the vaccination centre, or this bus in this case, in close proximity to where whānau come to go and do their grocery shopping and so on."

The bus fleet will increase to a dozen buses over the next weeks as the vaccination rollout continues to ramp up.

Mahaki Albert. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
