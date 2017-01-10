 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva has called out The New Zealand Herald for including his half-naked photo in an article about him saving a trapped man from a burning car on Sunday.

Mr Magasiva spoke to the Herald about the incident yesterday, describing how he and others helped pull the man from a car that crashed at Orewa, north of Auckland.

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.
Source: Facebook/Pua Magasiva

However, he isn't happy with the choice of his shirtless picture included in the article, posting a video on Facebook today saying he had a "meltdown" to the newspaper. 

"I felt like the story they told wasn't the story that should've been told... What the hell?" he says in the video.

"The picture of me half-naked, come on man, that’s not me."

Police yesterday revealed details of the crash and rescue effort, praising the six men, including an off-duty policeman, who went to the driver's aid.

The 28-year-old was driving north on the Hibiscus Coast Highway about 9.30am Sunday and was the only occupant as the car veered off the road and smashed into a large tree.

The force of the collision was so great it pushed the engine bay back into the driver, pinning him into the seat and impaling his leg with one of the pedals.

Rescuers pulled the driver from this car while it was on fire after crashing at Orewa.

Source: Supplied

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He has since undergone surgery for his injuries and was yesterday listed in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Mr Magasiva, who plays nurse Vinnie Kruse in the popular TVNZ 2 soap, says in his Facebook video that he's "no hero".

"I'm just one of many other Kiwis who wanted to save another Kiwis life," he says.

"The people that you should be congratulating are those who got there before I did, they were the real heroes."

 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ