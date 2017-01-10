Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva has called out The New Zealand Herald for including his half-naked photo in an article about him saving a trapped man from a burning car on Sunday.

Mr Magasiva spoke to the Herald about the incident yesterday, describing how he and others helped pull the man from a car that crashed at Orewa, north of Auckland.

However, he isn't happy with the choice of his shirtless picture included in the article, posting a video on Facebook today saying he had a "meltdown" to the newspaper.

"I felt like the story they told wasn't the story that should've been told... What the hell?" he says in the video.

"The picture of me half-naked, come on man, that’s not me."

Police yesterday revealed details of the crash and rescue effort, praising the six men, including an off-duty policeman, who went to the driver's aid.

The 28-year-old was driving north on the Hibiscus Coast Highway about 9.30am Sunday and was the only occupant as the car veered off the road and smashed into a large tree.



The force of the collision was so great it pushed the engine bay back into the driver, pinning him into the seat and impaling his leg with one of the pedals.

Rescuers pulled the driver from this car while it was on fire after crashing at Orewa. Source: Supplied

The driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He has since undergone surgery for his injuries and was yesterday listed in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Mr Magasiva, who plays nurse Vinnie Kruse in the popular TVNZ 2 soap, says in his Facebook video that he's "no hero".

"I'm just one of many other Kiwis who wanted to save another Kiwis life," he says.