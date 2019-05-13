Shortland Street dedicates episode to Pua Magasiva

Shortland Street tonight opened with a tribute to late actor Pua Magasiva who was best known for his role as Vinnie Kruse on the soap.

Magasiva was found dead in Wellington on Saturday aged 38.

The tribute on Shortland Street featured an image of the actor with the words: "In memory of our friend and colleague Pua Magasiva".

Stars of the beloved Kiwi soap Shortland Street have also been paying tribute on social media.

Duane Wichman-Evans Jr, who played Magasiva's son wrote: "To one of my dearest friends. My heart hurts. I will never forget all the times we played around and joked on set.

"It was my honour being your son on Shorty. Sending endless love and blessings to the Magasiva family.

"Miss you always my friend, mentor and brother."

Shortland Street actress Grace Palmer, who played Lucy Rickman on the show, said of Magasiva, "No one lit up a room like you did. Wherever you went, you shone.

"You were the big brother I always wanted & my life was richer for having you in it.



"Rest easy Poos."



Actor Lionel Wellington, meanwhile, said of the Samoan-born actor's death, "You've shaken the country brother."

.

Source: TVNZ