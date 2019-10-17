Shortland Street to air from Monday to Wednesday due to coronavirus disruption

Beloved Kiwi TV show Shortland Street will cut back the nights it goes to air, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The TVNZ 2 drama will continue to air Monday through Wednesday, a TVNZ spokesperson said in a statement.
"This move allows us to continue to air the programme while it is not in production in a consistent way throughout the lock-down period," the spokesperson said.
The Government today announced the country would enter alert level four in 48 hours, with New Zealanders to start self-isolating on Wednesday.
It comes as South Pacific Pictures - the studio behind TV series Shortland Street, Westside, Educators and Mean Mums - announced it would be suspending all productions following the closure of all non-essential services.
"All broadcasters who currently have productions in commission with South Pacific Pictures have been informed of this situation and understand the necessity behind it," a South Pacific Pictures spokesperson said in a statement.
“It is our priority to follow the practices and procedures set out by the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of everyone involved," South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin said in the same statement.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation over the coming days and hope to resume the production of all of our shows as soon as it is deemed safe."