Shortage of aged-care workers looming due to immigration cuts, suggests report

Labour's proposed migrant restrictions and an ageing population could create a labour crisis in the aged care sector, a report has shown.

Just 15 per cent of job applications are from Kiwis and retirement villages are heavily reliant on immigrants.
The joint-authored report by the Salvation Army and St Andrew's Village recommends that aged care workers be included in the skilled migrant status category visa to ensure there are enough workers to serve our growing population.

Migrant labour has long filled the shortfalls in New Zealand's aged care sector, particularly in Auckland where 71 per cent of aged care nurses are born overseas and 28 per cent of healthcare assistants are on temporary visas.

Law changes in April mean that those on temporary visas will have to reapply for visas every year and must leave the country for at least 12 months after three years.

Co-author Alan Johnson says the industry and government need to act urgently to address the projected shortfall in aged care labour.

"We need to get more New Zealanders into the industry and we need to fix the law so migrant workers have some stability and a path to residency."

By 2026, it is estimated another 14,000 - 18,000 workers will be needed in the aged care sector, an up to 45 per cent increase.

Mr Johnson said it was already difficult for aged-care workers to get residency in New Zealand and the new laws would make it harder to recruit and retain staff.

An aged care worker cited in the report, Josie, had worked for 15 years' as a healthcare assistant for St Andrew's but she will have to return to the Phillipines in June 2018 under the current visa laws.

She has twice been denied permanent residency and is now ineligible as she is over 55 years old.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway told NZME he is reviewing the changes to the visa rules to ensure genuine skill shortages are filled with migrants.

