'Short, sharp jolt' as shallow earthquake rattles Wellington overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

A light earthquake rattled Wellingtonians heading to bed last night, described as a "short, sharp jolt" by multiple people.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck at around 10.45pm on July 28, centred 10km south-east of Lower Hutt at a depth of 8km. Source: Supplied

More than 9000 people have reported feeling the shaking on GeoNet, largely reporting light or weak shaking.

The 3.6 earthquake struck at around 10.45pm yesterday, centred 10km southeast of Lower Hutt at a depth of 8km.

Multiple people on Twitter described as a "real jolt", while one woman suggested it felt like it was "going to go bigger and longer".

"Love a good shake when you're trying to calm the mind to go to sleep," another wrote.

Politicians weighing in from Wellington had mixed responses.

"That made me jump!" Labour MP Deborah Russell wrote, while National's Chris Bishop says he "didn't feel a thing". 

NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft called it a "short sharp one".

