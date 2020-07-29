'Short, sharp jolt' as shallow earthquake rattles Wellington overnight

A light earthquake rattled Wellingtonians heading to bed last night, described as a "short, sharp jolt" by multiple people.

More than 9000 people have reported feeling the shaking on GeoNet, largely reporting light or weak shaking.

The 3.6 earthquake struck at around 10.45pm yesterday, centred 10km southeast of Lower Hutt at a depth of 8km.

Multiple people on Twitter described as a "real jolt", while one woman suggested it felt like it was "going to go bigger and longer".

"Love a good shake when you're trying to calm the mind to go to sleep," another wrote.

Politicians weighing in from Wellington had mixed responses.

"That made me jump!" Labour MP Deborah Russell wrote, while National's Chris Bishop says he "didn't feel a thing".