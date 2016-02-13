Short police chase after cigarettes and cash register taken from Nelson store

Four youths are speaking with police after a cash register and cigarettes were taken from a store near Nelson.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place at the Hira NPD store at around 8am this morning.

The offenders allegedly left the store with the cash register and an unknown amount of cigarettes and started driving toward Nelson.

Police pursued the vehicle and after the group failed to stop, a short police chase ensued.

The car was abandoned near a skate park and the group took off on foot.