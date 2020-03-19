TODAY |

Shoppers queue as Auckland supermarket takes action against coronavirus panic buying

Source:  1 NEWS

As a means of combating panic buying due to coronavirus, Auckland's Royal Oak Pak'nSave is allowing just 10 customers at a time into their store this morning.

Pak'nSave Royal Oak is allowing just 10 customers in at a time. Source: 1 NEWS

As Kiwi supermarkets have pleaded for calm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pak'nSave yesterday announced that they're imposing limits on certain items, limiting purchases of two per customer on certain items.

Included on that list are rice, chicken (5kg portions), vegetable and canola oil, flour, toilet paper, milk powder, soap, cleaning sprays, wipes, disinfectant, bleach and paracetamol.

Pak'nSave Royal Oak took things one step further today, allowing just 10 customers at a time to try and stem the tide of panic from shoppers.

Customers that 1 NEWS spoke to this morning though, didn't seem to mind too much.

"From what I've heard, I think it's fair because people are panic buying," one shopper said.

"As long as you've got enough to last you a couple of weeks, three weeks or something, everyone's going to be fine.

"Everyone gets a little, rather than some people getting a lot."

