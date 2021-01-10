TODAY |

Shoppers flee after store robbery at Auckland mall

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating amid reports of an armed robbery at a mall in East Auckland this afternoon.

Botany Town Centre. Source: Google Maps

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a store robbery at Botany Town Centre at around 2.20pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"It was reported that the offenders were armed. That's all we can say at this stage," police said. 

Eyewitness Anthony Loo says there was a flurry of people fleeing the scene.

Loo said he saw no evident damage or injuries following the incident, and that security is keeping the public calm and directing them away from the scene.

Police are in the area making inquiries about what has occurred and to locate those involved.

