Shoppers flee after armed robbery at Auckland mall

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a store robbery at Botany Town Centre at around 2.20pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



"It was reported that the offenders were armed. That's all we can say at this stage," police said.



Botany Town Centre confirmed in a statement this afternoon that an armed robbery had taken place at one of its stores.



"Police and security were made aware of the incident and arrived immediately. The stores surrounding the area are temporarily closed and the centre is working closely with the police and those affected," a spokesperson said.



"The safety of our customers, retailers, staff and visitors is our number one priority. All further enquiries on this matter should be directed to police."

