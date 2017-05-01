 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Shopkeepers should have 'right to self defence' says advocate as attacked dairy owner laments 'my future is zero'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Shopkeepers should have the right to self defence, says the founder of a community crime prevention group formed after a spate of aggravated robberies and brutal attacks on dairy owners in Auckland. 

Sunny Kaushal of the Stop Crime NZ group tells Seven Sharp that more police are needed soon.
Source: Seven Sharp

More than 700 shopkeepers marched in Auckland at the weekend, calling for better police protection against brutal robberies and attacks that they say are happening almost every day.

Stop Crime NZ founder Sunny Kaushal told Seven Sharp police are not responding quickly enough "and they are not effective in the communities".

He said the robbers are not asking for money straight away, but are attacking the shopkeepers first, then looting.

"So what I'm asking is also the shopkeepers, they should have right to self defence. I'm not talking about the gun culture, I'm not talking about the weapons. We need to define the manner and mode of self defence," Mr Kaushal said.

The law needs to be reviewed and toughed, and a special police task force needs to be set up to deal exclusively with crime on businesses, he said.

The police available are doing a good job "but there's not enough police to do a good job" and a National Party election promise of 880 officers in four years will not match population growth, Mr Kaushal argued.

The business owners and workers came out in force over the weekend to call for better police protection.
Source: Seven Sharp
To be honest, they should have killed me on that day"
Auckland dairy owner Jitesh Arora

One Auckland dairy owner, Jitesh Arora, suffered severe injuries to his right arm when seven people entered his Mt Roskill dairy armed with a baseball bat and crowbar.

Nearly two months later, Mr Arora is still unable to work and now faces bankruptcy. 

"My pain is too much. I can't sleep the whole night. I am scared. I can't open the door to anyone. My future is zero right now, and to be honest, they should have killed me on that day," he told Seven Sharp.

His brother-in-law, Raj Chopra, said" He can't do anything. Even for going to washroom he needs somebody."

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election


2
Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia with her daughter Billie.

Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:29
4
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

07:05
5
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ