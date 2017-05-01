Shopkeepers should have 'right to self defence' says advocate as attacked dairy owner laments 'my future is zero'

Shopkeepers should have the right to self defence, says the founder of a community crime prevention group formed after a spate of aggravated robberies and brutal attacks on dairy owners in Auckland.

More than 700 shopkeepers marched in Auckland at the weekend, calling for better police protection against brutal robberies and attacks that they say are happening almost every day.

Stop Crime NZ founder Sunny Kaushal told Seven Sharp police are not responding quickly enough "and they are not effective in the communities".

He said the robbers are not asking for money straight away, but are attacking the shopkeepers first, then looting.

"So what I'm asking is also the shopkeepers, they should have right to self defence. I'm not talking about the gun culture, I'm not talking about the weapons. We need to define the manner and mode of self defence," Mr Kaushal said.

The law needs to be reviewed and toughed, and a special police task force needs to be set up to deal exclusively with crime on businesses, he said.

The police available are doing a good job "but there's not enough police to do a good job" and a National Party election promise of 880 officers in four years will not match population growth, Mr Kaushal argued.

One Auckland dairy owner, Jitesh Arora, suffered severe injuries to his right arm when seven people entered his Mt Roskill dairy armed with a baseball bat and crowbar.

Nearly two months later, Mr Arora is still unable to work and now faces bankruptcy.

"My pain is too much. I can't sleep the whole night. I am scared. I can't open the door to anyone. My future is zero right now, and to be honest, they should have killed me on that day," he told Seven Sharp.