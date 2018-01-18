 

Shopkeeper stabbed while daughter present as two men armed with knives demand money, cigarettes

A Waikato shopkeeper has been left with stab wounds after trying to defend his superette from two men armed with knives this morning.

Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Source: Google Street View.

Police say that at about 11.30am today two men entered the Meremere Superette and Takeaways, carrying knives.

They threatened the shopkeeper and his daughter, demanding money and cigarettes. 

A struggle broke out between the two men and the shopkeeper, causing him to suffer several lacerations after receiving blows to his forearms and head.

The two men fled the store, getting into an electric-blue Ford Falcon, driving off.

Members of the public helped the shop keeper who has since been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

His daughter was not hurt in the struggle. 

Police are investigating and appealling to anyone who might have seen the vehicle near the superette when the roberry occured, to contact them.

