Shopkeeper hit with axe and machete in robbery, suffers fractured skull

Hamilton Police have released images of a robbery at the Emm Jay Dairy in Hamilton where the shopkeeper was hit in the head with an axe and machete.

Hamilton Police have released CCTV imagery from a robbery at the Emm Jay Dairy in Hamilton. Source: Supplied

The robbery took place about 8.30am today, police said, at the dairy on the corner of Brookfield and Gray Streets.

Two masked males came into the shop and approached the shopkeeper, who was working by himself.

They hit him on the head and hands before stealing cigarettes and cash from the store and leaving in a stolen Mazda Familia, registration FEP218.

The shopkeeper was taken to Waikato Hospital and had suffered significant wounds to his hands and a fractured skull.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on who the people are.